‘No Muslim woman wants husband to bring 3 wives’: Assam CM bats for UCC as Owaisi opposes

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Saturday opposed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying it was “not required in India” as chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states have expressed willingness to implement it.

With the debate over UCC back in the limelight, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Saturday spoke in favour of UCC, asserting that it’s an issue for all Muslim women. Sarma told reporters, “Everybody supports UCC. No Muslim woman wants that her husband brings home three other wives… do three marriages. Who would want that? This isn’t my issue, this is an issue for Muslim mothers and women.”

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s Owaisi, meanwhile, said, “Unemployment and inflation are on the rise and you’re concerned about the Uniform Civil Code. We are against it. The Law Commission has also said that UCC is not needed in India.”

#WATCH | It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country. As per Goa civil code, Hindu men have the right of 2nd marriage if wife fails to deliver a male child by the age of 30. Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (30.04) pic.twitter.com/tCm0RwLOwX — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2022

The Lok Sabha MP also pointed to the Goa Civil Code‘s provision which allows a Hindu man to take a second wife if she has attained the age of 30 without having a son. “What will the BJP say about this? You are in power there.”

He also attacked the BJP government for not ensuring the Directive Principles enshrined in the Constitution relating to improving the level of nutrition and standard of living as well as equitable distribution of resources. “Why don’t you ban alcohol? Where the BJP is in power… just like you have put restrictions in Gujarat, why don’t you impose similar restrictions elsewhere?”

“Why is the Hindu Undivided Family tax rebate not there for Muslims, Sikhs and Christians? Also, the Constitution promises to protect the culture of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland… will that be removed?” Owaisi said.