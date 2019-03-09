Unidentified gunmen enter J&K Police head constable’s house, run away with AK-47 rifle

Two unidentified gunmen forcefully entered into the house of a J&K Police officer Friday night and ran away with an AK-47 rifle while threatening the family in Kishtwar of Jammu & Kashmir. The officer has been identified as Head Constable Dalip Singh, PSO of Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh.

Advertising

The incident comes months after unidentified gunmen killed a senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018. Police are yet to trace the culprits and the investigation is ongoing.

Head Constable Dalip Singh was at home when the incident took place. Singh has been living with his son in a rented accommodation near Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Kishtwar’s Shedi Bazar area.

Quoting the head Constable, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner said that Singh had returned home after dropping him at his residence. The gunmen knocked at his doors around 8.45 pm, when his son opened the door. While one of the gunmen was carrying a rifle, another had a pistol pointed at his son. They asked him to hand over his weapon and when the PSO told them that he has deposited it with the district police lines before coming home, one of them opened his almirah and found the AK rifle,” the Deputy Commissioner added.

Advertising

Police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the absconding gunmen.