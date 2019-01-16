Unidentified assailants shoot manager of dhaba in Gurgaon, case registered

The 29-year-old manager of a dhaba on Gurgaon’s Sohna road was shot by unidentified assailants last night, with the men opening fire inside the establishment before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the victim, Kishan Joshi, hails from Uttarakhand and is living on rent in Fazilpur village in Gurgaon. The incident occurred at the Shri Ram Dhaba, located at Fazilpur Chowk on Sohna road.

“The incident occurred around 8.45 pm on Tuesday evening. Two of the accused first came to the eatery and sat at a table there. The violence occurred after two of their accomplices also reached the spot,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“The manager was rushed to a private hospital in the area. He sustained an injury on his right arm, and is undergoing treatment. His life is not in danger,” he said.

Joshi, meanwhile, said he was confronted by the accused for the second time.

“I do not know them personally, but they had come to the restaurant as customers once before as well. At that time, they had alcohol and started misbehaving with customers,” said Joshi.

“When the staff tried to intervene, they became violent and beat up one of the waiters. They had threatened to kill us before they left the establishment that evening,” he said.

Tuesday evening’s incident was captured on at least two CCTV cameras – one inside the restaurant and one outside it.

The latter shows two of the accused seated at one of the tables outside the restaurant. Two others later arrive at the scene and stroll past the table, following which three of the accused walk into the restaurant. Seconds later, one is seeing rushing out holding a gun in his hand, followed by his two accomplices, and all four flee the spot.

The camera inside the restaurant, meanwhile, captures the actual firing, showing the manager seated at the reception when one of the accused partially comes into the line of vision of the camera and opens fire.

“We have registered a case regarding the matter under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. CCTV footage is being scrutinised. The matter is under investigation,” said PRO Boken.