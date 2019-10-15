‘Blacked out the first servant’: Bengal Governor unhappy over treatment at Puja event

Claiming that he was sidelined at a Durga Puja event on October 11 at Red Road in Kolkata, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Tuesday said that he felt “insulted and deeply pained” by the treatment meted out to him.

Advertising

As per a report in news agency PTI, Governor Dhankar was unhappy with the sitting arrangement at the carnival, organized by the TMC government to showcase some of the big-ticket pujas. The governor was given a seat at a corner dais and couldn’t watch the programme properly, PTI quoted sources as saying.

Adding that the ruling TMC government in the state had “blacked out the first servant,” Dhankar said, “I am a servant of the people of West Bengal. Nothing can deter me from performing my constitutional duties. We are a part of one state and I’m sure they’ll do soul searching and make amends.”

Calling state government’s action an “insult to the culture of West Bengal,” the governor said, “This bad taste in my mouth has been created by people who perhaps do not have the mindset and the large heart that people of West Bengal have. It was not my insult, but of the culture of West Bengal and every person of the state.”

Advertising

Over 70 prominent community pujas put up a dazzling show on Friday at Red Road, projecting an array of themes and artwork on colourful tableaux during the annual carnival. The fourth edition of the event, the brainchild of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was attended by her ministerial colleagues, Governor Dhankhar, members of different consulates among other dignitaries and tourists.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government had earlier accused Dhankar of being “politically biased.” The ruling party has been unhappy with the Governor after he had gone to escort Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo who was gheraoed by Left students’ union at Jadavpur University.