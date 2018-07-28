Unhappy with ISPs for not removing key words for child porn, SC warns them: Act, or face fine

Two weeks ago, the top court had directed the CBI director to form a team of officers to conduct the probe. Two weeks ago, the top court had directed the CBI director to form a team of officers to conduct the probe.

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed anguish over lynchings and observed that “all kinds of things” are appearing on social media, and that even as “people are getting lynched”, “no one seems bothered”. The comments came from a bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit while hearing a matter related to implementation of proposals for dealing with online child pornography.

The court had earlier directed internet service providers (ISPs) to remove certain key words used in search for child pornography, and was unhappy that its directive was not complied with.

Advocate Aparna Bhat, amicus curiae in the matter, told the court that while desktop search of these words threw up some warnings, such advisories were missing when searching on Android phones.

Lashing out at the ISPs, the bench told their counsel: “You people (ISPs) are hopelessly irresponsible. Do you or your client have some responsibility to the citizens?…. You are trying to make a fool of everybody in this country…this is getting completely out of control. We are at your mercy.”

Turning to the Additional Solicitor General, who was representing the government, Justice Lokur said that the government too is not doing anything.

Bhat said the court had directed ISPs in October last year but they had not fully complied with it. She said ipads were being introduced even in kindergarten and “children as young as that have access to it (obscene and violent material)”.

The court then warned the ISPs that it will give them one more chance to comply with its directions, and that any further delay will invite a fine of Rs 5 lakh per day. The court gave them time until August 27 to implement its directions.

