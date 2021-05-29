UNGA president’s Kashmir remarks unacceptable: MEA

A day after the United Nations General Assembly president Volkan Bozkir said Pakistan is “duty-bound” to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN more strongly, India responded sharply by calling the statement “unacceptable”. It said his “behaviour is truly regrettable and surely diminishes his standing on the global platform”.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We express our strong opposition to the unwarranted references made with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan.”

“His remarks that Pakistan is “duty bound” to raise this issue in the UN more strongly are unacceptable. Nor indeed is there any basis for comparison to other global situations,” he said.

“When an incumbent President of the UN General Assembly makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he does great disservice to the office he occupies,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Volkan Bozkır is a Turkish diplomat and politician currently serving as the President of the United Nations General Assembly since 2020. He has earlier served as Turkey’s Minister of European Union Affairs and was elected as the president of UNGA on 17 June ‘2020 for the 75th session, becoming the first-ever Turkish diplomat to hold this position. His term is for one year.

On Thursday, Bozkir had encouraged Pakistan to take up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir more robustly at the United Nations.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Thursday, he had said, “I think it is the duty, especially Pakistan’s to bring this (Kashmir issue) to the United Nation platform more strongly.”

Bozkir had also emphasised that all parties should refrain from changing the status of Jammu and Kashmir, and said a solution was to be found through peaceful means in accordance with the UN Charter and UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions as agreed in the Simla Agreement between Pakistan and India.