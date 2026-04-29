UNGA president meets Jaishankar, makes a dig at Trump Board of Peace

The visiting President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Annalena Baerbock, said on Tuesday that the UN, multilateralism and international law are under “direct attack”. Baerbock, who met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Tuesday, also made a dig at US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace, wondering how a framework based on joining fee for nations will operate and adding that there is a reason the UN is responsible for ensuring peace and security in the world.

“Because every country, no matter how big or small, how powerful or rich has a seat at the table, because you will not find just peace for anybody in the world if you have to pay the fee to join it,” she said. Her comments are important since Trump’s Board of Peace has been perceived as an alternative to the UN. After meeting Baerbock, Jaishankar said that they discussed UN80, SDGs, AI implications and the West Asia conflict. “Underscored the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of today’s realities, particularly of the Global South.”

Addressing the media at the UN House after the meeting, Baerbock said, “We are witnessing growing geopolitical tensions, increasing fragmentation, and pressure on the three pillars of the UN — peace and security, development, and human rights… Today, the UN, multilateralism, and international law are not only under pressure, but under direct attack.” During her meeting with Jaishankar, Baerbock focused on strengthening cooperation on shared global priorities and highlighted India’s role as an essential partner in advancing multilateral solutions.

Admitting that the UN was indeed facing challenges in an increasingly fragmented world, she emphasised that it is still the only fora where all 193 countries are represented and have equal rights. “As much as the world needs the UN, the UN these days also needs the world,” she said.

“Bringing peace to regions is not as easy as just speaking about it,” she said, when asked about the West Asia conflict. “You need the experience of ceasefire, negotiation, and the UN is a unique place where every country around the world has been at the table — no matter how big or small, no matter how powerful or rich.” “And yes, it is challenging for the United Nations these days, but we should not forget it has always been challenging. There was no single decade in UN history without a war,” she added.

Baerbock, who was earlier Foreign minister of Germany, also weighed in on reforms in UNSC, something that New Delhi has advocated consistently over the last few decades. This is also important since Germany and India are part of the G-4 grouping, which has been pushing for UNSC reforms.

Explained Shared priorities The UNGA will meet for the 80th anniversary session this September. Baerbock’s visit is aimed at strengthening India’s position ahead of the UNGA, where New Delhi is expected to push for the stalled UNSC reforms. India and Germany have been on the same page on the expansion of the UNSC as both are aspirants for the permanent membership.

“While the UN is indispensable, it has to reform itself to be more efficient, more agile and avoid duplication to better deliver on the ground and meet the challenges of the 21st century and beyond,” she said. “In this time, the discussions about the reform of the security council have also increased. Different proposals are on the table — also a proposal from this country (India), but many other proposals as well, especially also from the African Union, which is not represented in the security council as a whole continent, to be a permanent member.”

Story continues below this ad

“As one of the founding members of the UN, India has played a critical role throughout the organisation’s 80-year history and across all three of its pillars… Since 1948, India has contributed over 300,000 troops to over 53 missions. More than 184 Indian peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of global peace,” she said.

In response to a question, the UNGA president hoped that the next UN secretary general is a woman. The tenure of current Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will come to an end on December 31, 2026. Former Chile President & ex-UN High Commissioner for Human rights Michelle Bachelet and UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan, are in the fray.