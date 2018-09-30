Pakistan rakes up RSS, Yogi Adityanath, NRC to attack India at UN

Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations Saad Warraich on Sunday trained guns at RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File) Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations Saad Warraich on Sunday trained guns at RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

A day after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj sharply criticised Islamabad over its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Nations Saad Warraich on Sunday trained guns at RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allege that there was no room for dissent in “illiberal India of today”. Exercising the Right of Reply, Warraich accused the RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor, of supporting the spread of fascism through its centres.

“The breeding ground of terrorism in our region is the RSS centres of Fascism. The claims of religious superiority are perpetrated through straight patronage all across India,” the Pakistan envoy said. He also said that the face of the largest Indian state of Uttar Pradesh was an unabashed Hindu extremist who openly advocated religious superiority of Hindus.

“Members of India’s minorities, including Christians and Muslims, are publically lynched at the hands of Hindus elites, where an unabashed Hindu extremist Yogi Adityanath, who openly supports the superiority of the Hindus, serves as the face of the largest Indian state Uttar Pradesh,” Warraich said.

Without naming BJP chief Amit Shah, Warraich said several Bengalis in Assam had suddenly become “homeless” and “have been called termites by a prominent Indian leader”. “For a country where Right to citizenship to Bengalis in Assam is being arbitrarily rescinded and who have suddenly been made stateless and have been called ‘termites’ by a prominent Indian leader, where churches and mosques are torched, is surely not qualified to give sermons to others,” he retorted sharply.

Warraich’s response came after India’s First Secretary in Permanent Mission of India to UN Eenam Gambhir denounced Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s allegation that New Delhi was behind the 2014 Peshawar terror attack as “outrageous”.

Exercising the Right to Reply at the UNGA, Gambhir said, “Let me recollect for Pakistan’s new government, the out-pouring of sorrow and pain in India that followed the massacre of innocent school children. India’s parliament had expressed solidarity while paying respect to the memory of those killed. Schools all over India had observed two minutes silence in their memory.”

On Pakistan’s claim of fighting terrorism, India asked the neighbouring country if it could deny the fact that was the host and patron of 132 of the UN-designated terrorists and 22 terrorist entities under the 1267 and the 1988 UN Security Council sanctions regime. “Will Pakistan deny that UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed enjoys a free run inside Pakistan, spews venom & sets up candidates for electoral offices?” Gambhir said.

