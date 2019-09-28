India responds to Imran Khan at UNGA: ‘Why does Pakistan provide pension to global terrorists?’

A day after Imran Khan used the United Nations platform to criticise India and warned of a “bloodbath” in Kashmir, India Saturday shot back at the Pakistan Prime Minister and asked if his government will admit that it is the only one in the world that provides pension to global terrorists.

Exercising India’s right to reply to Khan’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA, said, “Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?”

“Will Pakistan deny that the Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden?” she added.

Maitra was referring to Khan’s remark at the US Institute of Peace earlier this year, when he said felt humiliated after US forces killed the dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden in a daring strike inside Pakistan in 2011. “Never did I feel more humiliated because here was a country which was supposed to be an ally and our ally did not trust us”, Khan had said.

The First Secretary MEA also labelled Pakistan PM’s nuclear threat as ‘brinkmanship’ and not ‘statesmanship’ even as he warned of a bloodbath in Kashmir.

The two nations have been at war with each other ever since New Delhi scrapped the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status by diluting the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, whereby the state was bifurcated into two Union territories, namely: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

“While Pakistan has ventured into upstream terrorism and downstream hate speech, India is going with the mainstream of development in Kashmir,” she said.

Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, Maitra said India does not “need anyone else to speak on their behalf, least of all those who have built an industry of terrorism from the ideology of hate”.

Maitra also reminded Khan of the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971. “Pogroms, PM Imran Khan Niazi, are not a phenomenon of today’s vibrant democracies. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history,” she said.