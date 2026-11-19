One in five young people in the world is neither in employment, education nor training, while four in five young adults in low-income countries do not have secure paid work, according to a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report released on Thursday.

The 2026 State of World Population Report, titled ‘Succeeding Generations-Empowering Young People to Chart the Future’, highlights a growing disconnect between opportunities available to young people on paper and the realities they face as they enter adulthood.

The survey of more than 1,00,000 young adults across 73 countries showed that although young people continue to aspire to find partners and have children, financial insecurity is increasingly preventing them from achieving these goals.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Financial insecurity delaying major life decisions

According to the findings, young adults are attaining financial independence from parents in their late 20s, settling down in their 30s, and becoming parents closer to their 40s.

Financial insecurity was the most commonly cited obstacle to partnering and parenthood, with 57 per cent of respondents saying it was a barrier to finding a partner, and 72 per cent citing it as a factor for not having children.

The report found that more than 40 per cent of the respondents aged 35-39 who considered marriage ideal remained unmarried. A quarter of respondents in the same age group said they had fewer children than they would have liked for their age.

Young people want change: UNFPA chief

“Young people have told us what matters to them, repeatedly and clearly. The question is what we will do with what we have heard,” said Diene Keita, Executive Director of UNFPA, during a virtual media conference.

Story continues below this ad

Drawing on responses from more than 1,00,000 young people, Keita said the report depicts a generation that is “clear-eyed” about the challenges before it, “but far from resigned to them”.

“Young people believe that today’s systems can change. They want societies that are more inclusive and accountable; economies that create genuine opportunity; communities free from gender-based violence and discrimination; and institutions in which participation means having real influence over decisions. Most importantly, they are not asking others to build that future for them. They are already building it themselves,” Keita added.

Call for more youth in decision-making

The UNFPA report also highlights the lack of youth participation in decision-making. Although people aged 30 and below account for 19 per cent of the global population, they hold only 2.8 per cent of parliamentary seats worldwide. Less than half of those seats are occupied by women.

The report bats for moving beyond merely offering young people a seat at the decision-making table and instead involving them meaningfully in designing policies, services and systems that shape their lives.

Story continues below this ad

Demographer flags job insecurity, low youth representation

The report’s findings resonate with trends observed in India, where delayed marriages and declining fertility are increasingly linked to job insecurity, according to an expert at the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai.

Arranged marriages continue to dominate in India; however, the younger generation is increasingly challenging traditional norms, particularly in urban areas, Professor T V Sekher, sociologist and demographer at IIPS, Mumbai, said.

On the recent unrest among India’s youth, he said the underlying reason goes beyond exam leaks and administrative corruption. “Today’s youth are well-educated and skilled enough, but lack suitable job prospects. They also feel they may not be in a position to maintain the current living standards of their own parents, mainly due to lack of stable jobs and regular income. This has also resulted in delaying formal marriages and considerable delay in having children,” Sekher explained.

He also referred to a 2024 IIPS report that flagged low youth representation in Parliament. “This under-representation of youth in Parliament can lead to a disconnect between the younger population’s priorities, needs and aspirations. Our study highlighted the urgent need for political reforms that can facilitate greater youth participation and representation in Parliament,” he said.