Unfortunate that a tea seller is making fun of globally reputed experts, says Abdul Mannan

Congress MLA Abdul Mannan at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. Express Photo by Partha Paul Congress MLA Abdul Mannan at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. Express Photo by Partha Paul

Congress MLA and leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s speech where he had accused Modi of accepting money from corporate groups.

Addressing mediapersons at a press conference he said: “It was unfortunate that a tea seller who hardly understood the country’s economy was making fun of globally reputed economists and qualified persons such as ex Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram.”

Watch What Else Is making News

He further added: “It is depressing that the country is being led by such a person who needs to be institutionalised. There have been many such incidents in past where leaders had stepped down after they were charged with corruption and did not come back till they got a clean chit… Modi is not just silent, but is also diverting topic.”

“His decision of demonetisation is not to fight against black money, but to take money from poor people and feed the rich. PM changes his stand on a daily basis. What would be his last decision, no one knows,” he added.

Mannan also announced a statewide protest against alleged corrupt practices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said a movement will be initiated in all 294 Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The AICC will conduct protest programmes across the state against the past corrupt practices of the PM, who has been fooling people by putting up an image of a symbol of truth. Teams led by state Congress leaders would visit every district and every Lok Sabha constituency,” Mannan said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App