Unfortunate, SP did not respond to my call for unity, says Shivpal

Weeks after announcing that he would like to form an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2022 Assembly elections, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav on Thursday said that despite his call for unity among all parties following the socialist ideology, it was unfortunate that there was no “positive reaction” from the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal, who had quit the Samajwadi Party ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections after differences with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav, said: “I have repeatedly said that all those who follow the samajwadi (socialist) ideology should come together and work in coordination so that everyone is respected and the state can develop… As far as the Samajwadi Party is concerned, my request (for unity) has not received a positive response. I have not spoken with the SP leadership on this. It is unfortunate that despite me clearly expressing intent to unite, talks have not moved forward.”

Shivpal also ruled out the merger of his party – PSP(L) – with any other party. “PSP(L) will continue its independent existence and the merger of our party is ruled out completely,” Shivpal, the brother of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, said at a press conference here.

“I would like to assure the workers and office-bearers of the PSP (L) that there will be no compromise with their honour. I would again like to appeal to non-BJP parties to come together,” he added.

Two weeks ago, on November 14, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had hinted at a tie-up with uncle Shivpal’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) for the Assembly elections and emphasised that his party would not get into an alliance with “big parties”.

“We will adjust the party [PSP(L)]. Jaswantnagar is their seat. The SP has left the seat for them. In future, their people should meet and form the government. We will make their leader (Shivpal) a Cabinet minister too. What other adjustment is needed?,” Akhilesh had said on the alliance with Shivpal’s party.

A week later, Shivpal said it would be his “first priority” to have an alliance with the Samajwadi Party to defeat the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Yadav also attacked the ruling BJP government in the state, claiming it had completely failed on all fronts and there was a lot of anger among the people as the Yogi Adityanath regime had not been able to give security and justice to women.

“The BJP government has cheated villagers, the poor, farmers, people belonging to the backward castes, Dalits, businessmen, middle class and the youth. The Adityanath government has failed to provide education, security, respect, employment and health services. People are angry because the government has failed at giving justice to daughters of the state,” said Shivpal.

He also slammed the BJP government at the Centre over the farm laws. “Farmers of Punjab and Haryana marching to Delhi against the new farm laws are being stopped from holding peaceful demonstrations. Teargas, sticks and water cannons are being used on them despite the harsh winter. Those who commit such inhuman acts do not have the right to remain in the power,” he said.

Stating that he was constantly working on strengthening his party, Shivpal announced to hols ‘padayatra’ (march) across the villages in the state December 24. “The purpose of this yatra is to reach every village in the state and spread the party’s ideology among the public,” he said.

