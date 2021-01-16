Unfair to take action against anyone before entire probe is completed: Sharad Pawar on Dhananjay Munde

On some BJP leaders targeting the NCP over the episode involving Munde, Pawar said it is the right of the Opposition to criticise. (File)

In a relief to beleaguered NCP leader and Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, who has been accused of rape, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said that the party would contemplate action against the minister only after the findings of the police probe come out.

“While the allegations levelled are serious and they need to be taken seriously, certain new facts have emerged in the case. Prima facie the case needs to be investigated in a detailed manner, the truth needs to come out. It would be unfair to take action against any person before the entire investigation is completed,” Pawar told mediapersons on Friday.

He was referring to the police complaints filed by two politicians – one from the BJP and another from the MNS – complaining that they were harassed by the same woman who has accused Munde of rape.

Pawar further said that he would want an ACP-rank woman officer to conduct the investigation. He added that he has full confidence that the Mumbai Police will bring out the truth.

On some BJP leaders targeting the NCP over the episode involving Munde, Pawar said it is the right of the Opposition to criticise. “It is alright. I can understand the restlessness of those who have lost power. I don’t see it as different from targeting those because of whom they feel they have lost power.”

Asked about another allegation against Munde that he had hid having two children with the sister of the woman who has accused him of rape, Pawar said: “It needs to be checked… Such cases of hiding information have happened in the country previously. It needs to be checked whether he got married for the second time or has more children, but did not share the information. Such cases have happened in the country.”

The BJP’s women wing has decided to hold a statewide agitation on Monday, seeking Munde’s resignation.

Meanwhile, a Pune-based RTI activist had moved a criminal public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking registration of an FIR against Munde for allegedly cheating in the electoral process.

The petition has claimed that as Munde did not disclose details of his two children in his election affidavit for 2019 Assembly polls and had committed a “fraud”. The activist sought that Munde be booked under Section 420 (punishment for cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.