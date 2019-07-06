Jaipur added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List, PM Modi lauds move

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Saturday added Jaipur to its World Heritage List. In its statement, UNESCO said that the city’s urban planning showed an exchange of ideas from ancient Hindu and modern Muslim as well as Western cultures.

Advertising

“Unlike other cities in the region located in hilly terrain, Jaipur was established on the plain and built according to a grid plan interpreted in the light of Vedic architecture. The streets feature continuous collonaded businesses that intersect in the centre, creating large public squares called chaupars,” the statement said.

“The grid plan is a model that prevails in the West, while the organization of the different districts refers to traditional Hindu concepts. Designed to be a commercial capital, the city has maintained its local commercial, artisanal and cooperative traditions to this day,” it added.

In a session of its World Heritage Committee, UNESCO inscribed seven cultural sites on its World Heritage List, including those in Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia, Japan and the People’s Democratic Republic of Lao.

Advertising

Other sites added to the list are Bahrain’s Dilmun Burial Mounds, Australia’s Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City in China, Ombilin Coal Mining Heritage of Sawahlunto in Indonesia, Mozu-Furuichi Kofun Group: Mounded Tombs of Ancient Japan in Japan, Megalithic Jar Sites in Xiengkhouang — Plain of Jars in Lao’s People’s Democratic Republic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed their happiness on social media.

PM Modi tweeted, “Jaipur is a city associated with culture and valour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur’s hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO.”

Gehlot wrote, “#Jaipur listed on world map as #WorldHeritage site is not only a matter of prestige but it will give boost to tourism. Local economy will benefit along with improving of infrastructure.”

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot too expressed his happiness: “Great news!! And what a wonderful feeling having the walled city of Jaipur now listed as a WorldHeritageSite @UNESCO, we must all join hands and endeavour to make Jaipur a city of pride for now and all future generations.”