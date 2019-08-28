Unequal sex ratio, juvenile crimes, child labour: Maharashtra lagging on child well-being

With the prevalence of unequal sex ratio, juvenile crimes and child labour, Maharashtra has been found lagging on the parameters of child well-being, a Child Well-Being Index, released Tuesday, has found.

The index, developed by NGO World Vision India and research organisation IFMR LEAD, is a tool designed to measure and track children’s well-being through three dimensions of healthy individual development, positive relationships and protective contexts. While focusing on the three key dimensions, 24 indicators — including institutional births, monthly income of highest earner, mortality rate and school drop-out rates — were used to compute the index.

According to the index, Maharashtra (0.56) falls in third out of the four categories of states ranked on the basis of their performance on a composite child well-being score. Kerala (0.76) bagged the top spot due to its exceptional performance in health, nutrition and education facilities, while Madhya Pradesh (0.44) is a tail-ender.

The index has been prepared on the basis of an analysis of available government data. Under the dimension of healthy individual development, the state has been ranked in the third category in terms of stunted-underweight children, budget for children, sanitation facilities and immunisation.

On the indicators for positive relationships, the state fared poorly with the highest prevalence of unequal sex ratio and juvenile crimes. With low registered births, Maharashtra has been put in the third category of states, with wide scope for improvement in the field.

In terms of protective contexts, the state has fared poorly for its performance on indicators such as child labour, state of its primitive groups, legally released bonded labourers and manual scavengers and length of roads.

The study, however, found Maharashtra to be slightly better than states at bottom of the index on factors of crimes against children and adolescent pregnancy.

“This report shows the status of Maharashtra on 24 different indicators. The recommendation from this report is to call for each state to look at the indicators that need improvement and develop policies accordingly,” Cherian Thomas, national director and CEO of World Vision India, said.

