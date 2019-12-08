100 unemployed women get e-rickshaws in MP

E-Sawari project was launched by CM in Indore. E-Sawari project was launched by CM in Indore.

As many as 100 unemployed women were given e-rickshaws under the Madhya Pradesh government’s E-Sawari project, which was launched in Indore by Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday.

Each of the 100 e-rickshaws is equipped with facilities such as Wi-Fi, digital payment and mobile charging points. The 100 women, including a physically challenged beneficiary, were trained for over a month. The approximate cost of each rickshaw is Rs 2 lakh, half of which is subsidised. The state and Central governments provide subsidy in the ratio of 70: 30 and the remaining amount is a loan with interest subsidy borne by the state government. The CM said the project aimed to provide employment and empower women.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jaivardhan Singh told The Sunday Express that Madhya Pradesh is the first state to launch such a scheme meant only for women. He said the government estimates that about 5,000 e-rickshaws will be run by women alone in Indore.

