Undertrial prisoner dies of ‘epileptic attack’ in Dahod

Jailer Vipul Bhabhor said that the undertrial had no medical complications and his medical history was being scrutinised. Jailer Vipul Bhabhor said that the undertrial had no medical complications and his medical history was being scrutinised.

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Dahod sub-jail died after an alleged epileptic attack on Tuesday night, police said. The deceased, Muliya Damor (35), was in judicial custody since May 29 along with nine of his close and distant family members for allegedly killing a man on suspicion of theft.

According to jail authorities, Damor complained of uneasiness after dinner on Tuesday and was rushed to the hospital by the jail guards at 1 am after he suffered an epileptic attack. He was declared dead at 1.45 am by the doctors. Jailer Vipul Bhabhor said that the undertrial had no medical complications and his medical history was being scrutinised.

“Damor was healthy and had no medical complications since he was lodged here. The attack on Tuesday was sudden and the guards were informed by his inmates of cell 4. He shares the cell with nine of his relatives,” Bhabhor said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Dahod town police station. “There were no external injury marks and there was nothing suspicious about his death. Prima facie, the death was due to natural causes. A panel postmortem is being conducted and an magisterial inquiry will be initiated since the death happened in custody,” said Kalpesh Chavda Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dahod.

A native of Junapani village of Dahod’s Katwara taluka, Damor along with nine others were booked on May 25 under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 302 (murder) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt for beating a history sheeter to death on suspicion of theft. He was sent to judicial custody on May 29.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.