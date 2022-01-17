scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
Undertrial in murder case escapes from custody in Vadodara

The undertrial was admitted to SSG hospital, located across from the Vadodara Central Jail on January 12.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
January 17, 2022 9:08:58 pm
An undertrial in a murder case escaped from the custody of the police escorting him at the SSG hospital late Sunday night. The accused, Anil alias Michael Arvind Vasava, a resident of Navadia Tekri Phalia at Ankleshwar in Bharuch, was arrested by the Ankleshwar police on charges of murder. The Vadodara police have launched a manhunt to track the accused and informed its counterparts in Ankleshwar about the incident.

The undertrial was admitted to SSG hospital, located across from the Vadodara Central Jail on January 12. On Sunday night, the accused managed to give four police escorts deployed at the hospital a slip and escaped, the Vadodara police said.

The escorts then informed the Raopura police station, which has begun a probe by examining the CCTV footage of the ward the prisoner was admitted to.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayrajsinh Vala said, “The Raopura police station has conveyed the details of the incident to the Ankleshwar police station. The police have begun a probe based on the CCTV footage and teams have been sent to nab the accused.

The undertrial escaped while the escorts, deployed from the police headquarter, were on duty… we are also investigating any negligence on part of the police personnel and strict action will be taken accordingly.”

