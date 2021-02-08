Undersea rail mooted to reach site of Shivaji memorial during rains

Realising the inaccessibility of the proposed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea during monsoon, the state’s Public Works Department is exploring the option of undersea metro rail to reach the site during four months of monsoon. PWD Minister Ashok Chavan has asked officials to submit a detailed report on the undersea metro rail option.

Chavan issued the directions to PWD officials during a meeting held in September last year to review the memorial project works. As per the minutes of the meeting, issued on February 1, the consultants mentioned that it would not be possible to reach the project site during the four months of monsoon.