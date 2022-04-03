Underlining supply issues, Rajnath pushes for indigenous defence tech

In the backdrop of India’s defence requirements coming under stress amid Russian invasion of Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined supply constraints even as he pushed for indigenous defence technology.

“These days, there have been challenges in ensuring supply lines. External situation has affected the serviceability of critical weapons and equipment. Therefore, we are leaving no stone unturned to achieve self-reliance. Earlier, the country was dependent on imports from other countries to bolster the defence sector. This government believes in strengthening our own shoulders to protect ourselves. We are making sure that India is not dependent on anyone,” Singh said while addressing an IAF event in Hyderabad to commemorate 60 years of Chetak helicopters.

India imports majority of its defence equipment from Russia. These supplies have come under pressure due to the ongoing war.

Underlining the importance of a strong security apparatus for nations to maintain peace in the world, he stated that in the last few years, the government has created an environment which has enabled the Armed Forces, scientists and defence manufacturers to think pro-actively and move forward on the path of making India strong and self-reliant.

Singh called for fast-tracking of design and development of helicopters in India.

“According to an estimate, there is a demand for more than 1,000 civilian helicopters in the country and an equal number of helicopters in the defence sector. We need to exploit this huge potential in the helicopter market. In addition, we need to make efforts to strengthen India’s claim in the Rotary wing domain. The era is changing. I am sure that in the times to come, we will be more bright, strong and completely self-reliant,” he said.