Under-construction parking ‘damages’ building, police book Shimla MC

Shimla Municipal Corporation building. (Express photo by Lalit Kumar) Shimla Municipal Corporation building. (Express photo by Lalit Kumar)

The Himachal Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the Shimla Municipal Corporation for endangering human lives after an under-construction MC parking in suburban Tutu allegedly caused damage to an adjoining building, parts of which have partially caved in during the ongoing rain.

The police have also booked Shimla rural MLA Vikramaditya Singh and a number of other Congress leaders and members who blocked the main road in Tutu in protest against the MC on Wednesday.

The case against the MC has been registered on the complaint of Meera Thakur, pradhan of Chayali gram panchayat, who alleged that Chayali Panchayat Bhawan has been damaged due to the construction work of the parking. The MC did not obtain a no-objection certificate from the panchayat before starting work, she alleged. The police said that an FIR under Section 336 of the IPC has been registered at the Boileauganj police station.

The police also booked Thakur, MLA Singh and several other Congress leaders from the area, along with around 30-40 other protesters who blocked the road around 11 am. They have been booked for unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint under sections 143 and 341 of the IPC.

Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, who inspected the damaged building, directed officials from the MC, public works department and the district administration to provide alternative facilities to the affected families.

3 roads blocked in Sirmaur

Rain in the state has caused landslides and solifluction at several places in the state over the last two days. On Wednesday, at least three roads in Sirmaur were blocked due to landslides, disaster officials said.

