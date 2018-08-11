Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • Under-construction flyover collapses in Siliguri’s Phansidewa town

Under-construction flyover collapses in Siliguri’s Phansidewa town

An investigation into the incident is underway, said a National Highway Authority of India representative. 

By: PTI | Darjeeling | Published: August 11, 2018 10:08:48 pm
The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D. (Source: Google Maps)
Top News

A portion of an under-construction flyover came crashing down at Phansidewa in Darjeeling district on Saturday without injuring anybody, police said. The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D.

Construction of four lanes of the highway is presently going on in the stretch which is a part of the East-West corridor envisaged under National Highways Development Project – Phase II, and is a vital link for connectivity to the North East.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said a National Highway Authority of India representative.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement