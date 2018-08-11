Under-construction flyover collapses in Siliguri’s Phansidewa town

The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D. (Source: Google Maps) The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D. (Source: Google Maps)

A portion of an under-construction flyover came crashing down at Phansidewa in Darjeeling district on Saturday without injuring anybody, police said. The incident happened near Kanthibhita in Phansidewa town along the National Highway 31D.

Construction of four lanes of the highway is presently going on in the stretch which is a part of the East-West corridor envisaged under National Highways Development Project – Phase II, and is a vital link for connectivity to the North East.

An investigation into the incident is underway, said a National Highway Authority of India representative.

