Under-construction building collapses in Chennai, 23 rescued

As many as 23 construction workers, mostly from Odisha, were rescued late on Saturday night after an under-construction building structure collapsed near Chennai city. According to officials, the incident happened around 7.30pm, when at least two dozen people were working at the site.

The scaffolding of the building collapsed, reportedly when work on the fourth floor was in progress. The structure was being built for a leading hospital group, however, details of the building owner were not officially announced till late night.

“We have rescued 23 people and hope that there are no more people trapped under the debris. We are clearing the area currently, and the search operation will continue till we can confirm that there are no more victims,” a top police official said.

At least three workers sustained severe injuries, while others had minor ones, the official said. “Most of them had head injuries.” Most of the injured were taken to a government hospital at Royapettah. Rajendra Ratnoo, Commissioner of the State Disaster Management Authority, said at least 30 personnel from the group and two units from the central team will continue search and rescue operations.

