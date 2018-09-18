Unclaimed gold worth about Rs 2.80 crore recovered from aircraft

The flight, operated by a national carrier, had earlier arrived from Singapore. (File Photo) The flight, operated by a national carrier, had earlier arrived from Singapore. (File Photo)

Unclaimed gold weighing eight kg and valued at around Rs 2.80 crore was recovered from a New Delhi bound flight here Tuesday, airport officials said. The gold bullion worth about Rs 2.80 crore, was found wrapped in a plastic bag and recovered from under a seat inside the aeroplane by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), airport officials said.

DRI sleuths acted on specific input, they said, adding, a probe was on.

The flight, operated by a national carrier, had earlier arrived from Singapore.

