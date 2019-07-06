Unaware of showcause notice by BJP to son, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said he was unaware of the party’s state unit serving a showcause notice to his MLA son Akash for assaulting a municipal officer with a cricket bat.

Advertising

“I don’t know about it. I (just) reached here (Bhopal) from Delhi but I read in newspapers that Akash was served something,” Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters when asked about the notice against his son, news agency PTI reported.

READ | Notice to son, Vijayvargiya says PM is supreme, party can act

On Thursday, BJP’s disciplinary committee issued a showcause notice to Akash, seeking an explanation for his behaviour. Vijayvargiya, who has been severely criticised for his son’s deeds, had earlier said Akash would “give his version” once he got a showcause notice.

Advertising

When asked whether he had scolded Akash over the incident, Vijayvargiya said he had done whatever he was supposed to do as a father. “Dantna (reprimanding) and ‘samjhana‘… I don’t want to discuss it publicly,” he said.

The notice was issued two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a strong message to the party rank and file, saying arrogance and misbehaviour would not be tolerated irrespective of “whoever it may be, whoever’s son he may be”.

After Modi’s stern remarks, Vijayvargiya maintained that the Prime Minister’s word was final and added that he was ready to accept the party decision “whatever it may be and how much ever strong it will be”.

Akash was arrested on June 26 for assaulting an Indore Municipal Corporation official with a cricket bat. The incident was caught on camera and the video clip did the rounds of social media.

Released on bail on June 30, Akash was garlanded by BJP workers in Indore when he walked out of prison. Modi also told the party meeting that those who had welcomed him should be suspended.

After getting out on bail, Akash had said he was “not embarrassed” about the incident and prayed that he doesn’t get a chance to “bat again”.

(with PTI inputs)