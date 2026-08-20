Unauthorised structures outside Pakistan High Commission demolished in Delhi

Visuals shared by the news agency showed roofing sheets, metal railings, and wooden structures removed along the lane outside the embassy compound.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiAug 20, 2026 09:46 AM IST
The authorities dismantled the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission.The authorities dismantled the external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission.
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The external security perimeter outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was demolished by the authorities citing unauthorised use beyond the mission’s permissible boundary, PTI reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Visuals shared by the news agency showed roofing sheets, metal railings, and wooden structures removed along the lane outside the embassy compound.

The action was carried out by the concerned agencies using a JCB machine, which removed the outer structures.

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The videos after the demolition showed a heap of rubble, which included the twisted metal frames, bricks and chunks of concrete and plaster strewn across the paved area.

The main entrance of the High Commission, including the white walls, domed features and large metal gates bearing the Pakistani emblem, remained intact.

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