Unauthorised Publication of Birs: SGPC asks pvt society to name SGPC official who shared soft copy of Guru Granth Sahib

The Akal Takht has asked Satnam Parchar Relgious Society to give it the name of the SGPC official that the society claims provided them a soft copy of Guru Granth Sahib text for publication.

A controversy had broken out over the society’s move to publish birs in Canada without permission of SGPC. So far, 15 saroops have been printed by the society, which is represented by Ripudaman Singh Malik and Balwant Singh Pandher.

Malik runs Khalsa schools in Canada and was acquitted in 1985 Air India Kanishka bombing by Canadian judiciary in 2005.

A 1998 Akal Takht edict prohibits printing the saroops without permission from SGPC. After the news of the society publishing birs came to light, tge society surrendered all the birs it printed along with the PDF copy in a pendrive.

During an interview earlier, Malik had said that they had no intention to hurt anyone, while adding that the society was given soft copy by SGPC itself. The SGPC has declined such claims by Malik.

But now, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has put Malik and SGPC in a tight spot by demanding the name of official who provided soft copy and permission for publishing of birs outside SGPC’s publication department.

SGPC wants Punjabi in J&K languages Bill

The SGPC has demanded the inclusion of Punjabi in J&K official languages Bill.

“Exclusion of Punjabi from bill is discrimination with Sikhs. Union government should reconsider it,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal in a statement on Thursday

