‘Unacceptable’: India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

The Indian community in the Saudi Kingdom numbers approximately 2.74 million, including skilled and semi-skilled professionals. (AP Photo)

CONDEMNING THE attacks by the Houthis on two airports in Saudi Arabia, India on Thursday said targeting civilian infrastructure is completely “unacceptable”. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh issued an advisory to the Indians in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant.

The Indian community in the Saudi Kingdom numbers approximately 2.74 million, including skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

This is not the first time in the last seven months, since the war in West Asia began, that Delhi has issued condemnatory statements and security advisories to warn its citizens to stay safe.

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Since March this year, at least three such occasions have warranted such statements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the evolving conflict in March and August.