‘Unacceptable’: India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

Riyadh Mission issues advisory to Indians there to remain vigilant, stay indoors.

Written by: Shubhajit Roy, Divya A
4 min readNew DelhiOct 9, 2026 03:02 AM IST
‘Unacceptable’: India condemns attacks on Saudi airportsThe Indian community in the Saudi Kingdom numbers approximately 2.74 million, including skilled and semi-skilled professionals. (AP Photo)
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CONDEMNING THE attacks by the Houthis on two airports in Saudi Arabia, India on Thursday said targeting civilian infrastructure is completely “unacceptable”. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh issued an advisory to the Indians in Saudi Arabia to remain alert and vigilant.

The Indian community in the Saudi Kingdom numbers approximately 2.74 million, including skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

This is not the first time in the last seven months, since the war in West Asia began, that Delhi has issued condemnatory statements and security advisories to warn its citizens to stay safe.

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Since March this year, at least three such occasions have warranted such statements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the evolving conflict in March and August.

Read | Indian embassy in Saudi issues advisory to ‘stay indoors’ after Houthi attack

The latest statement came amid reports that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis escalated their campaign of strikes against Saudi Arabia, trying to shut down the kingdom’s airspace and oil facilities with missile fire that has killed three people this week.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement: “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones… We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

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Two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack at the Abha International Airport, said Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.

It said one person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport.

There has been a significant escalation in hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia in recent days. The Houthis have been targeting Saudi border regions, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure using armed drones and missiles.

The Indian embassy in Riyadh has advised Indian citizens to stay indoors. “In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the Mission said.

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It also advised Indian nationals against circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.

The Indian Embassy, along with the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, continues to function normally, the advisory said.

The 24×7 helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra remains available at toll-free number 8002471234, it said.

The Indian community has also been advised to follow the official social media handles of the embassy for updates.

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The deteriorating security situation has also affected air services between India and Saudi Arabia.

Air India and Air India Express have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10, while Akasa Air cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi services on Thursday.

Air India Express said affected passengers have been offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund. It operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Air India has also cancelled its Riyadh services until October 10. It operates seven weekly flights to Riyadh from Delhi and Mumbai.

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The airline said flight AI2243 from Delhi to Riyadh returned to the Capital on Thursday and was subsequently cancelled, with full refund offered to passengers.

(With agency inputs from Riyadh)

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

Divya A
Divya A
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Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More

 

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