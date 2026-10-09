‘Unacceptable’: India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

The Indian community in the Saudi Kingdom numbers approximately 2.74 million, including skilled and semi-skilled professionals.
This is not the first time in the last seven months, since the war in West Asia began, that Delhi has issued condemnatory statements and security advisories to warn its citizens to stay safe.
Since March this year, at least three such occasions have warranted such statements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the evolving conflict in March and August.
The latest statement came amid reports that Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis escalated their campaign of strikes against Saudi Arabia, trying to shut down the kingdom’s airspace and oil facilities with missile fire that has killed three people this week.
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement: “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”
“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones… We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
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Two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack at the Abha International Airport, said Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation.
It said one person was killed and eight others were injured in the attack on King Khalid International Airport.
There has been a significant escalation in hostilities between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia in recent days. The Houthis have been targeting Saudi border regions, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure using armed drones and missiles.
The Indian embassy in Riyadh has advised Indian citizens to stay indoors. “In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain alert and vigilant, stay indoors as necessary, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the Mission said.
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It also advised Indian nationals against circulating or reposting videos or news related to the ongoing events.
The Indian Embassy, along with the Consulate in Jeddah and its outsourced services through VFS, continues to function normally, the advisory said.
The 24×7 helpline of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra remains available at toll-free number 8002471234, it said.
The Indian community has also been advised to follow the official social media handles of the embassy for updates.
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The deteriorating security situation has also affected air services between India and Saudi Arabia.
Air India and Air India Express have cancelled flights to and from Riyadh until October 10, while Akasa Air cancelled its Kochi-Riyadh and Riyadh-Kochi services on Thursday.
Air India Express said affected passengers have been offered complimentary rescheduling or a full refund. It operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur and Kozhikode.
Air India has also cancelled its Riyadh services until October 10. It operates seven weekly flights to Riyadh from Delhi and Mumbai.
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The airline said flight AI2243 from Delhi to Riyadh returned to the Capital on Thursday and was subsequently cancelled, with full refund offered to passengers.
(With agency inputs from Riyadh)