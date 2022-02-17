Unable to pay for haemophilia treatment, Uttarakhand man kills son; arrested

Unable to bear the cost of treatment of his three-and-a-half-year-old son suffering from haemophilia, a 30-year-old man allegedly strangled his child to death in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district Tuesday. Although the man initially filed a missing complaint, later, he confessed to his crime.

Tuesday, after Mohd Taariq registered a missing person report, the police found his son’s body in the bushes by a canal in the neighbouring district of Bareilly. Based on CCTV footage recovered from the area, and later Taariq’s confession, the father was arrested for the murder.

Udham Singh Nagar SP (city) Mamta Vohra said, “The man owns a truck and drives it. However, for some time, he wasn’t getting any work and was not able to pay the EMI of the vehicle. His son Shaban, the youngest of the two, was suffering from haemophilia since birth, which increased the financial burden on him.”

Vohra added, “On Tuesday night, the man informed Pulbatta police station that his son, who he left outside his home, had gone missing. We registered a missing report and started investigating. During questioning, the man kept changing his statements. When questioned, his wife informed us that Taariq was the last known person to be seen with Shaban.”

In the meantime, some people in Bahedi area of Bareilly found a body, which was later identified to be of Shaban. Vohra further said, “Based on CCTV footage, which showed Taariq going with Shaban and returning without him, we questioned him again. Taariq then confessed to the crime.”

According to the police officials, the man strangled his son and tried to throw his body in a canal but it got stuck in the bushes. Taariq also reportedly told the police that he did not try to avail any government scheme for his son’s treatment. Monday, when he took his son to Haldwani for treatment, the doctors reportedly asked him to get the child admitted in Delhi.