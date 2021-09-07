Una health worker gets PM’s praise in Himachal vaccination milestone story

WHEN PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed health workers of Himachal Pradesh – the first state to achieve 100 per cent target of administering the first dose of the Covid vaccine for those aged 18 and above – Karmo Devi’s efforts came in for special appreciation.

Posted at the District Hospital in Una, this 52-year-old health worker has been working against many odds – procedural as well as personal. And, at the end of the day, she achieved a remarkable feat: out of more than 36,000 doses administered at the hospital, she alone was responsible for more than 22,000.

“Una’s Karmo Deviji is a Karmayogi in the real sense. Not only has she administered more than 22,000 doses of the vaccine along with her team, she also did not let her fractured foot deter her from continuing the vaccinaton drive,” the Prime Minister tweeted after his address and interaction with health workers.

The Indian Express had on September 2 reported in some of its editions about the health worker and how she played a lead role in the vaccination drive despite a fractured ankle.

After her virtual interaction with the PM, Karmo Devi said, “Modiji enquired about my vaccination experience. He already knew about my fracture. It felt very nice.”

Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal earlier told The Indian Express that it was because of dedicated frontline workers like Karmo Devi that the state’s vaccination achievement was possible. “These frontline workers reached remote areas on foot, carrying boxes of vaccines. When the second wave came, we launched Him Surkasha campaign wherein our teams made people aware of the importance of Covid-appropriate behaviour. The vaccination drive involved a lot of teamwork and the credit goes to the frontline workers,” he said.

Dr Nikhil Sharma, who is in charge of the vaccination drive in Una district, recounted how Karmo Devi took the lead to overcome the initial obstacles. “When vaccination started in January, my staff members were scared of the virus. But Karmo Devi willingly came forward, and that solved my problem. In fact, many problems: initially, the CoWin portal was not behaving as it should have. She was very gentle and understanding with the people. She managed them well,” he said.

“To overcome the portal hiccups, she would jot down details of the beneficiaries and enter them in the computer after the vaccination session. Even the government guidelines on manual recording… came late,” he said.

“I knew vaccination is the only safeguard and the only solution. So, I just took precautions and did my job,” said Karmo Devi. From March to May, she worked without a break. Then, on July 4, she fractured her right ankle while on duty. She was advised four-week rest. But was back at work after eight days.

She vaccinated her family as well. Her husband, Surinder Singh, is a retired Hindi lecturer and her 26-year-old son, Navpreet Singh, is a software engineer. “We were worried about her. But we encouraged her because we knew someone has to do this job,” said Navpreet.