Una Dalit flogging trial begins, first witness a doctor who treated victims

In July 2016, gaurakshaks flogged four Dalits for 'killing a cow' in Mota Samadhiyala village in the Una taluka of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district.

After more than two years since four Dalit youths were paraded and flogged by a group of alleged “gau rakshaks” in Una, the trial against 34 accused has begun with the first witness, a doctor who treated the victims first, to be examined by the prosecution on Friday.

Last Friday, the trial court framed charges after one of the accused, Vikramsinh Gohil, who had gone absconding after getting interim bail, surrendered. Three months ago, the trial was shifted to Veraval from Una.

Special Public Prosecutor Dipendra Yadav told The Indian Express, “Charges have been framed and case is now listed at the stage of evidence of prosecution”. He said that first witness will be the medical officer who treated the victims at a hospital near Una, followed by officers at Rajkot and Ahmedabad civil hospitals where the victims were treated.

The CID had probed the case and chargesheeted 34 accused, including four policemen. The chargesheet revealed that Dalit youths were flogged for skinning a dead cow actually killed by a lioness. The accused policemen twisted it into a case of “beef being found”. One of the main conspirators, Shantilal Monpara, president of Sanatan Charitable Trust, claiming to be working for protection of cows, was also arrested and was among the first to get bail.

On July 11, 2016 Balu Sarvaiya, his wife Kunvar, their sons Vasram and Ramesh, and their relatives Ashok and Bechar were assaulted by a group of people at Mota Samadhiyala village. Ramesh, Vasram, Ashok and Bechar were stripped, tied to a car and flogged.

At High Court, Hearing in accused bail pleas adjourned

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing on bail applications moved by two of the accused, who are behind bars since the incident, to August 7 on the ground to see if “the trial progresses or not”.

The accused had sought bail, saying that the “trial would take a long time to conclude and they have already spent two years in jail as undertrials”. Government pleader Mitesh Amin told the court that “the delay (in the trial) happened after an accused who had been granted interim bail went absconding”.

