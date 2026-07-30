‘Due process followed without prejudice’: Government responds to UN Special Rapporteurs’ concern over SIR

The response in Parliament came three months after three UN Special Rapporteurs wrote to the government, seeking comments on the alleged targeted deletion of Bengali and Muslim electors

Written by: Damini Nath
3 min readNew DelhiJul 30, 2026 09:40 PM IST
The government also pointed out that the Supreme Court had upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct the SIR.The government also pointed out that the Supreme Court had upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct the SIR. (File Photo)
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Almost three months after three United Nations Special Rapporteurs wrote to the government, raising concern over large-scale deletion of electors and alleged discrimination through the SIR, the Union government acknowledged the communication on Thursday, informing the Rajya Sabha that the exercise was “carried out by following the due process of law without prejudice to any group or community”.

The government also pointed out that the Supreme Court had upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct the SIR.

Three UN Special Rapporteurs – on minority issues, on promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and on freedom of religion or belief – had written to the government on May 1, seeking comments on the alleged targeted deletion of Bengali and Muslim electors. Their communication was made public earlier this month. The government was yet to respond to it.

Responding to a question by DMK MP Rajathi about the same, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written response: “It has come to the notice that the United Nations Special Rapporteur, has highlighted the large-scale removal of the names from electoral rolls through a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process led by the Election Commission of India (ECI), particularly in the state of West Bengal.”

He said that it was the ECI that was responsible for preparation of electoral rolls for Parliamentary and State Assembly elections under Article 324 of the Constitution, and had carried out the process earlier as well.

“Further, Hon’ble Supreme Court of India has upheld the ECI’s power to conduct SIR. Over the years, rapid urbanisation, migration for education or employment, and other socio-economic changes have led to frequent shifting of residence. Many electors register in a new constituency and their names continue to be on the prior rolls also, resulting in duplicate or incorrect entries. In order to address these issues, SIR is carried out by following the due process of law without prejudice to any group or community,” the Minister wrote.

He said that the ECI had routinely clarified that it carries out “internal quality checks at each stage of SIR”.
“Grievances received during the claims and objections period are examined and, where found valid, appropriate action is taken before finalisation of the roll. Even after the finalisation of the electoral rolls, appeal can be preferred with the concerned District Magistrate and thereafter with the concerned Chief Electoral Officer in accordance with section 24 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950,” the Minister replied.

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Started in June last year, the EC’s SIR exercise has so far seen the deletion of over 5 crore electors in 10 states and three Union Territories (UTs). The exercise is currently underway in 16 states and three UTs.

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Damini Nath
Damini Nath
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Damini Nath is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. She covers the housing and urban affairs and Election Commission beats. She has 11 years of experience as a reporter and sub-editor. Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she was a reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau covering culture, social justice, housing and urban affairs and the Election Commission. Expertise Key Coverage Areas: Damini Nath currently specializes in reporting on two crucial beats: Housing and Urban Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis and reporting on India's urban development, policy, and housing issues. Election Commission (EC): Offering authoritative coverage of electoral processes, policies, and the functioning of India's constitutional body responsible for conducting elections. Professional Background: Her extensive experience includes roles as a reporter and sub-editor, demonstrating a comprehensive understanding of the journalistic process from fieldwork to final production. Previous Role: Before joining The Indian Express in 2022, she served as a dedicated reporter with The Hindu’s national bureau, where her reporting portfolio included: Culture Social Justice Housing and Urban Affairs The Election Commission beat (a consistent area of focus). Trustworthiness Damini Nath's decade-plus career at two of India's most respected and authoritative news institutions, The Indian Express and The Hindu, underscores her commitment to factual, impartial, and high-quality reporting, establishing her as a trusted and credible source for news on urban governance and electoral matters. ... Read More

 

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