‘Due process followed without prejudice’: Government responds to UN Special Rapporteurs’ concern over SIR

The government also pointed out that the Supreme Court had upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct the SIR. (File Photo)

Almost three months after three United Nations Special Rapporteurs wrote to the government, raising concern over large-scale deletion of electors and alleged discrimination through the SIR, the Union government acknowledged the communication on Thursday, informing the Rajya Sabha that the exercise was “carried out by following the due process of law without prejudice to any group or community”.

The government also pointed out that the Supreme Court had upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct the SIR.

Three UN Special Rapporteurs – on minority issues, on promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and on freedom of religion or belief – had written to the government on May 1, seeking comments on the alleged targeted deletion of Bengali and Muslim electors. Their communication was made public earlier this month. The government was yet to respond to it.