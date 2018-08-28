UN special officer on freedom of expression to visit India next year

While UN rapporteurs visit countries as part of their mandate, he has said that his visit will allow him to examine questions relating to his mandate, and help him identify good practices as well as areas that need improvement. While UN rapporteurs visit countries as part of their mandate, he has said that his visit will allow him to examine questions relating to his mandate, and help him identify good practices as well as areas that need improvement.

The UN Special Rapporteur on promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye, is planning to visit India next year and has written to India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva.

Kaye, a professor of law at University of California, Irvine, School of Law, has been the UN Special Rapporteur since August 2014. He has asked the Narendra Modi government for a visit in keeping with the mandate of his office, and communicated his intention on July 25, according to information.

An expert on international human rights law, his research and writing focus on accountability for serious human rights abuses and the law governing use of force. He has collaborated with local and national governments, major international NGOs as well as those at the grassroots, international organisations, and academic institutions around the world.

