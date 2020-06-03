UN report says LeT, JeM active in Afghanistan, MEA expresses concern

A report submitted by the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning individuals and entities constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan. (File Photo) A report submitted by the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning individuals and entities constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan. (File Photo)

India on Tuesday expressed “serious concern” at a United Nations report which said a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6,500 Pakistan nationals, are operating in Afghanistan.

A report submitted by the UN Security Council’s Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning individuals and entities constituting a threat to the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan, also said that UN- designated entities like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, operating from Pakistan-controlled territories, are facilitating trafficking and imparting training to other terrorists in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “We note with serious concern reference in the Report to the continued presence of the senior leadership of the UN designated terrorist organisation Al Qaida and its affiliates in Afghanistan; as well as a large number of foreign terrorist fighters, including up to 6500 Pakistan nationals, operating in Afghanistan. Besides, UN designated entities like Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-i-Mohammed, operating from Pakistan controlled territories facilitating trafficking and imparting training to other terrorists in Afghanistan.”

He said this “vindicates India’s long standing position that Pakistan remains the epicentre of international terrorism”.

“That proscribed terrorist entities and individuals continue to enjoy safe havens and recruit, train, arm, finance and operate with impunity from Pakistan with state support. They inflict violence and spread terrorism in the region and other parts of the world,” he said.

“Pakistan has failed in fulfilling its international obligations, including under relevant UNSC resolutions and the Financial Action Task Force, to put an end to support to terrorism emanating from territories under its control. The international community should hold Pakistan accountable and seek sustained, verifiable and irreversible action by Pakistan against terrorism,” the MEA spokesperson said.

India will continue to contribute and support all efforts towards securing peace, security and stability in Afghanistan, he said.

