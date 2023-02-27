scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
UN peacekeeping ops: MHA asks states to nominate officers for Senior Mission Leaders’ course in Tokyo

UN peacekeeping missionOn completion of the SML course, the participants will be competent to lead UN peacekeeping missions. (AP Photo)

The Union Home Ministry has written a letter to chief secretaries/DGPs of all states and Union Territories asking them to nominate three candidates – one each from the military, police and civilian domains – for the Senior Mission Leaders’ (SML) course to be held in Tokyo, Japan from June 19-30 this year.

Officials said the SML course prepares senior personnel for future roles and responsibilities as mission leaders in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations, including planning, managing and leading UN peacekeeping missions. On completion of the course, the participants will be competent to lead UN peacekeeping missions.

In a letter, K Prakasham, Under Secretary (Pers Policy and Welfare), said the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (PMI to UN) has informed about the invitation received from the Integrated Training Service Division (UNHQ, New York), vide which candidates have been invited for the SML Course. “All the costs associated with the candidate’s participation including travel, visa and daily subsistence allowance has to be borne by the nominating department/organisations/state/UTs. Nomination of eligible and willing officers, one male and one female Police officers of rank of IG/ADG, active in police service,” it stated.

Prakasham has also sent a letter to the director-generals (DGs) of paramilitary forces, the Delhi Police commissioner, and directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Intelligence Bureau. “Candidates nominated for the course should have a strong interest in potential appointment to a senior leadership position in a United Nations field mission. The SML course is designed to prepare participants to assume roles and responsibilities in a mission’s leadership team, including as Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Deputy SRSG, Force Commander, Police Commissioner, Director of Mission Support, or Chief of Staff,” he said.

“The course is also intended to deepen the understanding of Member State officials of contemporary United Nations peace operations. Former participants subsequently appointed to leadership positions in peacekeeping missions have found the course extremely valuable,” it stated.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
Drinking from bamboo bottles is not only good for the environment, but also for health — find out how

