scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

UN peacekeeping chief to visit India

The purpose of United Nations Peacekeeping Chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix's visit is to thank the countries for their contributions and support to UN peacekeeping as well as to update on progress enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping.

India is one of the largest troop and police contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions and more than 5,700 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in nine out of 12 UN peacekeeping missions at present.(File)

The United Nations peacekeeping chief is undertaking a visit to India, among the largest troop contributing countries for its operations.

Under Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will visit India, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Japan. The multi-nation trip starts Thursday and will continue until October 15.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told reporters Wednesday that in New Delhi, Lacroix will participate in a two-day meeting organised by the Challenges Forum, which brings together leading policymakers, practitioners and academics on key issues linked to peace operations.

The head of the UN peacekeeping will then travel to Abu Dhabi, Islamabad and Tokyo.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...Premium
IAS officer’s initiative scales up students’ learning level in Sangli sch...
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...Premium
Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan s...
Parliament Committees, their leaders, and their role in law-makingPremium
Parliament Committees, their leaders, and their role in law-making

Dujarric said the purpose of Lacroix’s visit is to thank the countries for their contributions and support to UN peacekeeping as well as to update on progress enhancing the effectiveness of peacekeeping.

During his trip, Lacroix will meet senior government officials.

According to information on the website of Challenges Forum, the event CAF22 will “gather partners and key stakeholders” on October 6-7 to “discuss how future peace operations can remain relevant in a world of growing geopolitical friction”.

The CAF22 will be co-hosted by the organisation’s Indian partner the United Service Institution of India (USI).

Advertisement

Under the overarching theme “Future of Peace Operations”, the three sub-themes for the forum are “Place for Preventive Deployment in Diplomacy”, “Protection of Civilians in Peace Operation” and “Protecting the Protectors”.

India is one of the largest troop and police contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions and more than 5,700 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in nine out of 12 UN peacekeeping missions at present.

Since 1950s, India has cumulatively deployed more than 260,000 troops to the missions. Through the years, 177 Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice, the highest from any troop-contributing country.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 08:35:05 am
Next Story

Haryanvi Banger: Gulzaar Chhaniwala, wife Mahi Gaur’s debut film ‘DJ Wale Babu’ to be out in cinemas on Oct 14

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement