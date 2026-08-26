UN panel flags ‘human rights violations’ in India, urges Delhi to suspend, review NRC

It called for the suspension of the NRC. (File Photo)

A United Nations (UN) human rights panel has raised concerns about violations against marginalised communities in India, and urged New Delhi to protect them from alleged abuse, torture, extrajudicial killings, and stripping of citizenship.

In its report released Tuesday in Geneva, the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) criticised the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, and raised concerns about the subjecting of Bengali-speaking Muslims to “systematic and structural racial discrimination”.

It called for the suspension of the NRC and urged New Delhi to review its legislative framework, and “urgently address discrimination, hate speech, and hate crimes against Rohingya, Bengali-speaking Muslims, migrants, and asylum-seekers”.