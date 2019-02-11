UN must find effective ways to control those aiding terror: V-P Venkaiah Naidu

VICE-PRESIDENT M Venhaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the United Nations to “conclude” its talks on terror and find ways and means to control “the global menace”.

Terming terror as one of the major problems facing the world, Naidu said, “I suggest that the world body… United Nations must conclude its discussions… discussions going on, going on about terror… they must conclude their discussions on terror… and find effective ways and means of controlling people who are aiding and abetting… terror.”

“That is the need of the hour,” he said.

The Vice-President was delivering the valedictory address at the first LAWASIA Human Rights Conference organised by the Law Association For Asia and the Pacific and the Bar Association of India.

Naidu said that “violence is one of the worst forms of violation of human rights” and that it “has no place in democracy because democracy is essentially all about protection of human rights of each individual”.

He criticised “activist groups” which were tying to “defend” violent groups and said: “They defend or maintain silence regarding the violation of human rights by the groups that propagate violence and are ready to condemn law-enforcing, peace-promoting firm action by the state.”

“This is untenable. Violence by anybody is condemnable,” Naidu said, adding that “violence or terror in any form or perpetrated by anyone, any individual or group should be condemned and dealt with firmly as per the laws of the land”.

“You can’t say power comes from the barrel of a gun. It’s not acceptable in a democracy… The perpetrators of violence have no right to claim human rights,” Naidu said.

“Any violation of the rights on an individual is not acceptable — either by the government or by other citizens,” the Vice-President said.

Black money was another major issue facing the world, he said, and called for “an international understanding of exchange of information of the bank accounts of people” who make dirty money in one country and park it in another.

He said India is focusing on strengthening second generation human rights.

“While first generation rights are civil and political in nature, second generation are economic, social and cultural in nature. The right to social security, housing and healthcare are a few examples,” he said and cited the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana schemes as examples.