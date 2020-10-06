UN mission’s remarks on incident unwarranted: MEA

Security beefed up in Hathras village.

After the UN mission in New Delhi said the alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balrampur are a reminder that those from disadvantaged social groups are at greater risk of gender-based violence, India Monday reacted sharply.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “Since the investigation process is still underway, any unnecessary comments by an external agency are best avoided. Some unwarranted comments have been made by the UN Resident Coordinator regarding some recent cases of violence against women. UN Resident Coordinator in India should be aware that these cases have been taken extremely seriously by the government.”

In a statement, the UN mission in India had said, “The recent cases of alleged rape and murder in Hathras and Balarampur are another reminder that despite the impressive progress made on a number of social indicators, women and girls from disadvantaged social groups face additional vulnerabilities and are at greater risk of gender-based violence.”

NCW chief writes to DGP over Priyanka manhandling

New Delhi: Condemning the manhandling of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by policemen, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma Monday wrote to the Uttar Pradesh DGP and the Gautam Buddh Nagar DM and SP, seeking an explanation.ENS

“I have written the letter to all three about the incident and have spoken of the insensitivity with which women are being handled, and the need for more sensitivity towards women,” she said. In a tweet, NCW called the “insensitive behaviour” towards the Congress leader “totally unacceptable”. —

