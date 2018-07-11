UN J-K human rights report ‘nefarious conspiracy’ by Pak: BJP

We had seen how Pakistan previously showcased fake photographs in UN on Kashmir and was rebuked by the UN, Patra said. We had seen how Pakistan previously showcased fake photographs in UN on Kashmir and was rebuked by the UN, Patra said.

The BJP, on Tuesday, termed a recent UNHRC report on alleged human rights violation in Jammu and Kashmir as a “nefarious conspiracy” designed by Pakistan, following reports that a Canada-based Pakistani was in touch with the author of the report.

“Confession of the Canada-based Pakistani Imam, Zafar Bangash, shows that this report was in fact a nefarious conspiracy designed by Pakistan foreign office,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a statement.

Patra was responding to the reports that Bangash has claimed that the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein was in constant touch with him while preparing the report.

The report, which was released last month, by the United Nations Human Rights Commission is the first-ever report on alleged human rights violation in Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It demanded an international probe on the alleged rights violation in Kashmir.

“Pakistan stands exposed yet again. We had seen how Pakistan previously showcased fake photographs in UN on Kashmir and was rebuked by the UN. The stand of the Indian government is validated today,” he said.

Patra also demanded an apology from the people, including senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who were blaming the government for “deteriorating” situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

