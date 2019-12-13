UN Human Rights office voices concern over Citizenship Amendment Act

Protesters staging a 10-hour hunger strike against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Friday. (Express photo/Tora Agarwala) Protesters staging a 10-hour hunger strike against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati on Friday. (Express photo/Tora Agarwala)

Amid protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Human Rights office at the United Nations has expressed concern over the new law saying that it is fundamentally discriminatory in nature.

“We are concerned that the new #CitizenshipAmendmentAct is fundamentally discriminatory in nature. Goal of protecting persecuted groups is welcomed, but new law does not extend protection to Muslims, incl. minority sects,” the council tweeted Friday.

#India: We are concerned that the new #CitizenshipAmendmentAct is fundamentally discriminatory in nature. Goal of protecting persecuted groups is welcomed, but new law does not extend protection to Muslims, incl. minority sects: https://t.co/ziCNTWvxc2#FightRacism #CABProtests pic.twitter.com/apWbEqpDOZ — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) December 13, 2019

The UN body for human rights said in a statement, “The amended law would appear to undermine the commitment to equality before the law enshrined in India’s constitution and India’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, to which Indian is a State party, which prohibit discrimination based on racial, ethnic or religious grounds. Although India’s broader naturalization laws remain in place, these amendments will have a discriminatory effect on people’s access to nationality.”

The rights body’s reaction over the Bill has come days after the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expressed its apprehensions over the law. On Monday, the commission said that it was “deeply troubled” by the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, “given the religion criterion in the Bill”, and recommended that “if the CAB passes in both Houses of Parliament, the US government should consider sanctions against the Home Minister and other principal leadership”.

The Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on December 11 amid a huge uproar. In the following two days, there were violent protests in Assam and two persons were killed in alleged police firing Thursday.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the CAB protests at Jamia Milia Islamia University in New Delhi turned violent after protesting students and police clashed. There were reports of stone-pelting at the protest site and police resorted to lathicharge and use of tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App