‘Profound concern’: At UNSC, India calls for immediate end to Ukraine war

Against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin pushing more forces into Ukraine to annex territories and hinting the use of nuclear weapons if needed, India Thursday told the UN Security Council that the need of the hour is to end the conflict in Ukraine and return to dialogue.

“The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The future outlook appears even more disturbing. The nuclear issue is a particular anxiety,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the 15-nation UN Security Council as quoted by news agency PTI.

“We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of food grains, fertilizers and fuel…..on this core too, there are good grounds to be worried about what awaits us,” he said.

Last week, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Uzbekistan city of Samarkand, PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday that “today’s era is not an era of war”.

Later, French President Emmanuel Macron and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan cited PM Modi remark of “today’s era is not of war” to urge Putin to end his invasion.

India has not criticised the Russian invasion, but has condemned the Bucha massacre in which innocent civilians were killed.

With PTI inputs