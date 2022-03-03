UN environment meet: 175 nations sign mandate to curb use of plastic

One hundred and seventy-five countries, parties to the United Nations Environment Assembly, on Wednesday signed a mandate which makes it legally binding for the signatories to address the full life of plastics — from production to disposal, to end plastic pollution. An International Negotiating Committee will now be tasked with drafting and ratifying over the mandate over next two years.

A Global Plastics Treaty adhering to the blueprint laid out in Wednesday’s mandate will join the Montreal Protocol and the Paris Climate Agreement as one of the most significant international environmental laws in history.

“Historic step at UNEA 5.2. 175 nations endorse a resolution to beat plastic pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024. Under leadership of our PM Narendra Modiji, India has already taken resolute steps to address plastic pollution,’’ Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted.

According to the mandate, the treaty will tackle the whole life cycle of plastic — not just post-consumer waste. This is a critical shift in policymakers’ approach, which previously focused on plastic as a “marine litter” issue.

The mandate recommends measures to tackle plastic production, which as of now is slated to almost quadruple by 2050, and take up 10-13% of global carbon budget, endangering climate. It also recommends addressing the toxic burden of plastic.

Dharmesh Shah, senior technical adviser with Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment, said, “The basis for negotiations were the three draft resolutions, a joint one by Rwanda-Peru endorsed by 60 countries…. To streamline the process, co-facilitators of the working group cluster, Canada and Ghana, merged texts of Rwanda-Peru and Japan, which became the base document for negotiations…”