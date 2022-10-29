Top UN Security Council body adopts Delhi Declaration, calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism

Calling on all member nations to ensure “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee Saturday adopted the Delhi Declaration while listing its priorities in combating the menace of terrorism and terror-financing.

In the declaration, the UN body expressed concerns over the increasing use of internet and communications technologies, including social media platforms, for terrorist activities.

Summing up its two-day special conclave in India that was attended by representatives of 15 member countries of the UNSC and global counter-terror experts, it urged all member-states to ensure “zero tolerance” towards terrorism, consistent with their obligations under international laws, including human rights law.

Speaking at the special meeting of the Counter-terrorism Committee in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday pitched for global efforts to stop possible misuse of new technologies such as encrypted messaging and cryptocurrency by “non-state actors” and cautioned that social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the “toolkit” of terror groups.

Echoing Jaishankar’s concerns, the UNSC said innovations in financial technologies such as crowd-funding platforms present a risk of being misused for terrorist-financing and noted with concern the increasing global misuse of unmanned aerial systems by terrorists to conduct attacks against on critical infrastructure.

The external affairs minister said that the UNSC’s counter-terrorism sanctions regime has been “very effective in putting those countries on notice that had turned terrorism into a State-funded enterprise”, in a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan.