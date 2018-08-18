Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

  • UN chief Antonio Guterres ‘saddened’ over destruction caused by Kerala flood

When asked if the UN been asked for help in India in the Kerala floods, UN Secretary-Generals spokesperson said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid.

By: PTI | United Nations | Updated: August 18, 2018 2:31:40 pm
Antonio Guterres “As you know, India has quite a well-operated machinery to deal with natural disasters but of course our country team — I was in touch with our Resident Coordinator today — they’re following closely and they’re in touch with partners on the ground,” UN Secretary-Generals spokesperson said. (Photo: AP)
UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala. Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and more than 300 lives have been lost. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

“Our humanitarian colleagues, as well as the country team in India, have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India,” Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson, told reporters here yesterday.

When asked if the UN been asked for help in India in the Kerala floods, he said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian Government for aid.

“As you know, India has quite a well-operated machinery to deal with natural disasters but of course our country team — I was in touch with our Resident Coordinator today — they’re following closely and they’re in touch with partners on the ground,” he said.

