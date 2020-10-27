Umashankar to be Haryana CM Khattar’s principal secy

V Umashankar

Haryana cadre’s 1993-batch IAS officer, V Umashankar, has been appointed as Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary. Umashankar replaced 1988-batch IAS officer RK Khullar who has proceeded as Executive Director, World Bank on deputation. Besides him, 2003-batch officer, Amit Aggarwal, goes as Deputy Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister.

The changes were brought in effect from Monday as part of the 33 IAS officers who were transferred in a major shuffling of the officers in the State, Monday.

Sunil Kumar Gulati was given charge of Chief Resident Commissioner, Haryana Bhavan, New Delhi in addition to his duties; Dheera Khandelwal got Information, Public Relations and Languages, Mahavir Singh goes as ACS (Labour), Anurag Rastogi got Irrigation and Water Resources, Vineet Garg goes as Principal Secretary (School Education), G Anupama given additional charge of Medical Education and Research, D Suresh was transferred as Principal Secretary (Art & Cultural affairs).

Ashok Sangwan was posted as Chief Administrator, Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (earlier known as Haryana Urban Development Authority).

Commissioners of various divisions were also changed. While Rajeev Ranjan has been posted as Commissioner (Gurgaon), Chander Shekhar as Commissioner (Hisar), Sanjeev Verma as Commissioner (Karnal) and Anita Yadav as Commissioner (Rohtak).

Pradeep Kumar Bidhan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa. Various other officers were also transferred out or given charges in addition to their present duties.

Among the IRS officers, Yogender Chaudhry, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Haryana, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Principal Secretary, Foreign Co-operation Department has been posted as Advisor, Resource Mobilisation Cell in Chief Minister’s Office, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Principal Secretary, Foreign Co-operation Department.

Among the IFS officers, M.D. Sinha, Additional Director, HIPA and Additional CEO, GMDA has been posted as Principal Secretary, Tourism Department and Additional Director, HIPA. An IPS officer, Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor, Managing Director, UHBVN and Managing Director, DHBVN has been posted as Principal Secretary, Transport Department. Shashank Anand, DIG/CID has been posted as Managing Director, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd. (UHBVN).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd