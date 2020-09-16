Umar Khalid’s pre-recorded message: ‘Those voicing against govt are put behind bars’

Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the UAPA charges in a case related to the riots in northeast Delhi in February this year.

Three days after his arrest in a case related to the Delhi riots, a pre-recorded video message by former JNU student Umar Khalid was released on Wednesday by activists and academicians.

In the video message, Khalid has alleged that the Delhi Police has been registering false cases against people who protested the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Video statement by @UmarKhalidJNU recorded just before his attest, released at the PC today at Press Club of India. Do listen to these courageous, inspiring words. pic.twitter.com/r4yZlLFDuv — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 16, 2020

“The Delhi Police is not arresting the rioters who incited large-scale communal violence in the capital in February. But instead, it is going after those who criticise the government and its policies, especially the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ones who participated in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests are being wrongly framed without proofs,” he said.

“Those who speak against this divisive politics are threatened, intimidated and put behind bars to silence them. Why am I dangerous? Is it because I say that this country as much mine as it is yours? We live in a beautiful country where people of different faiths, speaking various languages, all kinds of people are equal before the Constitution and the law. Today, efforts are being made to change this, to divide us,” he added.

He appealed to the people to raise their voice against injustice. “They are trying to scare us. They are stifling our voice by putting us behind the bars. They want to frighten you into silence. My one appeal is do not get scared. Raise your voice against injustice.”

Khalid was arrested on September 13 under the UAPA charges in a case related to the riots in northeast Delhi in February this year. The police have invoked provisions of the UAPA to investigate the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind the riots.

A Delhi court has granted the Delhi Police 10-day police custody of Khalid.

