Umar Khalid claims he was attacked, Delhi Police checking if shots were fired at Constitution Club

The accused fled after the pistol slipped off his hands. (Express photo) The accused fled after the pistol slipped off his hands. (Express photo)

There was confusion at the Constitution Club of India on Rafi Marg in the national capital on Monday after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid claimed he was attacked by unidentified men and that he heard shots. Khalid was at the club to attend an event titled “Khauff Se Azaadi” organised by an organisation named United Against Hate. News agency ANI quoted Delhi Police DCP Madhur Verma as saying that Khalid’s claims were being verified.

“I was having tea with some friends at the stall right outside Constitution Club when a hefty man came from behind and grabbed my neck with his arms. I noticed there was a gun in his hand so I tried to hold his hand, I was scared as he has was trying to shoot me. He overpowered me and threw me to the ground. He then hit me. When my friends tried to fight him back, he threw the gun and ran away. I heard a shot in the distance. The gun was definitely fired,” Khalid told The Indian Express.

The police said they are verifying the student leader’s claim.

#WATCH Delhi Police DCP Madhur Verma says ‘It is being verified. Umar Khalid said that he was attacked. Somebody pounced on him and pushed, thereafter he tried to fire at Khalid.But couldn’t. According to Khalid the attacker fired in the air and was chased by people’ pic.twitter.com/vhQrknlokB — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

“There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened,” Khalid later told PTI.

In February 2016, Khalid along with Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya were charged with sedition and arrested in connection with a campus event relating to Afzal Guru, who was convicted for his role in the 2001 Parliament attack.

