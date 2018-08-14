JNU student Umar Khalid attacked: Today’s incident proves importance of today’s programme, says Prashant Bhushan at event

At Monday’s event. PTI At Monday’s event. PTI

Activists at the event which Umar Khalid had come to attend Monday lashed out at the central government for promoting a “culture of violence”, and said the attack was a result of the “propaganda” and “campaign” launched against him and JNU.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, who spoke at the event titled ‘Khauf se Aazadi’, said, “Today’s incident has proved the importance of today’s programme. The attack took place to instill fear in us, to make sure that in this age of fascism, no one should dare to raise their voice… The PM himself has become the leader of social media lynch mob. It’s therefore important that more such programmes are held, and that we do not get scared.”

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand said the current regime was protecting attackers: “These people feel their protectors are sitting in the government, and they do not need to fear anything. They’re not wrong. We have seen how lynching convicts were garlanded by a union minister. PM himself has supported this culture of violence.”

RJD leader Manoj Jha also posed a question to the current regime, asking “why attacks like these were becoming a regular pattern in the last four years”.

Fatima Nafees, mother of missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, said the attack “shows the state of Delhi’s security if such an incident can take place two days before Independence Day in such a VIP area”.

Others at the event were JD(U) leader Ali Anwar; former IG police S I Darapuri; lynching victim Junaid Khan’s mother Fatima; and Yashpal Saxena, father of Ankit Saxena, who was killed, allegedly by the family of his girlfriend, in Khyala.

