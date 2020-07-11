Uma Bharti questions Dubey arrest in Ujjain

Uma Bharti Uma Bharti

While congratulating the Uttar Pradesh police for gunning down Vikas Dubey, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti questioned the circumstances leading to the gangster’s arrest from the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said mystery surrounds the arrest that took place hours before his death in an alleged encounter near Kanpur.

“How did he reach Ujjain? How much time did he spend on the temple premises? Why did it take so long to recognise him given that his face has been shown so much on television that anyone would have recognised him?” she tweeted.

Bharti said she would speak to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra about the temple arrest.

“But it’s true that Lord Mahakal annihilated the killer (Dubey) of an honest police officer like Devendra Mishra,” she added.

